Poland reports 9,798 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 115 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 9,798 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 115 deaths over the past 24 hours to Saturday morning, against 9,387 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 6,603 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 6,175 recorded the day prior, including 545 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,085 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 298,687 people are under quarantine. So far 2,702,040 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 39,031,279 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,950,503 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.