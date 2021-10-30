EU is in difficult situation but we remain loyal member: PM for Italian daily

Poland’s Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has criticised the EU for dealing with imagined problems instead of speeding up the bloc’s post-pandemic economic recovery and solving the energy price crisis.

The prime minister delivered the criticism in an interview for the Italian “Il Messaggero” daily ahead of the G20 summit in Rome.

PM Morawiecki assessed that the EU is in a difficult situation, but Poland remains a loyal member of the bloc.

“We respect EU law just as every other EU member state does,” he said. “But respect for the laws of the community does not mean that they are superior to national constitutions,” the PM added.

The conflict between Brussels and Warsaw worsened after Poland’s Constitutional Court (TK) issued a ruling on October 7 that challenged the supremacy of EU law.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, recently stated that funds earmarked for Poland under the EU’s COVID-19 recovery package known as “Next Generation EU” should be withheld from Poland until it enters a provision into its National Recovery Plan that obliges it to dismantle the contested Disciplinary Chamber of the Polish Supreme Court, which some critics claim to undermine the rule of law in Poland.

However, PM Morawiecki stated Brussels should focus on real problems rather than involving itself in internal conflicts.

“We are still struggling with subsequent waves of the pandemic,” Morawiecki said and pointed to the impact COVID-19 has had on the economy by stating, “we are only starting the process of reconstructing our economies after the crisis caused by the necessity to restrict our economic life”.

The PM also pointed to the economic dangers presented by the increase in energy prices, stating “we have not even started carrying out the recovery plan, and now there is an energy crisis looming,” He added that the elevated gas prices “have been affecting the pockets of ordinary citizens.

The Polish PM made a bleak assessment of the bloc’s economic development unless something is quickly done, stating “for the first time in the post-war history of Europe, the next generations cannot be certain that we will ensure a better future for them”.

Speaking about the challenges Europe is facing on the stage of international politics, he drew attention to Russia’s use of “gas blackmail” to exert pressure on individual EU member states.

He also accused both Russia and Belarus of having instigated a migration crisis on the EU’s eastern borders. The regime in Minsk has in recent months encouraged tens of thousands of migrants, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, to fly to the country with the hope of receiving help to illegally cross into the neighbouring EU member states, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

Prime Minister Morawiecki underlined that the change of strategy in Washington DC and the emergence of new players on the global stage who “aspire to become superpowers” must be dealt with by the EU.

All these crises should lead to more responsibility in Brussels, PM Morawiecki said, adding that, instead, “the EU pays more attention to imagined problems than real ones.”

“I have the impression that for many politicians the conflict with Poland is a comfortable alibi to avoid tangible action,” the Polish prime minister said.

He called on the bloc to “abandon the language of blackmail, exerting pressure and punishing those that dare to have their own opinion”.

Recent statements by the French president Emmanuel Macron and the German Chancellor Angela Merkel have been conciliatory in nature, calling on the EU to find a path that will lead to better mutual understanding between Warsaw and Brussels.

The Polish prime minister has earlier also taken steps towards finding a compromise, by making it clear that the Disciplinary Chamber of the Polish Supreme Court will be dismantled before the end of the year.