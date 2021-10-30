COVID-19: 9,798 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 9,798 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country 3,018,100 including 239,707 still active. The number of active cases was 233,875 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 115 new fatalities, 25 from COVID-19 alone and 90 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in the country rose to 76,990.

Photo: Poland IN

According to the ministry, a total of 298,687 people are quarantined and 2,702,040 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 239,707 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Saturday, a total of 39,031,279 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,950,503 people have been fully vaccinated.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 545 out of 1,085 available.

Photo: Poland IN

As of Saturday morning, as many as 246,871,346 coronavirus cases, 5,006,932 deaths and 223,623,064 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 46,771,979. India has the second most with 34,260,470 cases and Brazil third with 21,793,401.