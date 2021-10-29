Russian NGO commemorates victims of Stalinism

Critical of communist ideology, the Russian NGO “Memorial” Association commemorated victims of Stalinism throughout the entire Friday by reading out loud the name of a victim.

Although the action took place online due to the pandemic conditions, it still proved sonorous and solemn. Its participants read out surnames of detained, sentenced and shot to death, decease and lost victims of the Stalinist repressions. The idea behind the action was to make loudly resound the surnames of those clandestinely killed and those whose fate became long unknown to their families. The participants read out a victim’s surname, profession, date of birth and death.

The action traditionally takes place by the Solovetsky Stone — a monument in Lubyanka Square in Moscow, across from Lubyanka Building. The monument consists of a large stone brought from the Solovetsky Islands, the location of Solovki prison camp, part of the Soviet Gulag system. The monument was erected in 1990 to honour victims of political repression in the Soviet Union.

This time, however, the memorial held a videoconference open to all. People from not just various cities and regions of Russia join but also foreigners and Russians living abroad. From dusk to dawn, the participants were reading out the names at their flats, on the streets, in front of memorials.

It seems that the list goes on forever. More and more surnames are pronounced of people of all ages and professions — artisans and soldiers, peasants and artists, intellectuals and workers, priests and communist civil servants. USSR citizens of innumerable nationalities died in the repressions. It takes only a couple of minutes for the Polish nationality to be mentioned.

As it happens each year, participants add “rest in peace”, “let us remember innocent victims” and also “this was my grandpa”. An appeal for the liberation of political prisoners follows.

The “Memorial’s” action is taking place yearly on October 29, on the eve of the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions. According to the Association’s estimates, as many as 40,000 people were shot to death in Moscow during the 1930s of the 20th century.