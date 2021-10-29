Respect for EU law does not mean it is above national constitutions: PM

Readers of the leading Spanish daily “El Mundo’s” Friday issue could read Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki’s article wherein which he highlighted the primacy of national constitutions over the EU law, while Portuguese, German and Belgian readers of „Diario de Noticias, “Die Welt” and “L’Echo” respectively could acquaint themselves with the head of the Polish government’s observation of many crises that nip at the EU.

Published in the Spanish daily, the PM stressed in his article entitled “Poland is not leaving the European Union” that the pandemic-fraught EU has was not in a comfortable post-crisis situation triggered by the need to limit economic activities and the risk of an energy crisis.

“Russia is using gas blackmail to force the hand of individual states on decisions favourable to the fulfilment of her own interests,” PM Morawiecki warned.

He also noted Belarus’ exertion of pressure on Europe via the instrumentalisation of migration whose brunt is suffered by the states on the eastern border of the EU, namely Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. All of these countries wrestle with Minsk’s provocations and an ever greater wave of illegal migration.

“The plethora of crises should promote a sense of responsibility. Instead, the EU has been paying more attention to illusory/fictitious problems rather than real ones. Problems brought about by itself rather than external challenges,” Mr Morawiecki wrote, stressing that Poland respected the EU law but at the same time it did not deem it superior to national constitutions. He added that constitutional pluralism must remain a principle ensuring the preservation of equilibrium between diverse national and European legal systems, which in turn allows for their reciprocal complementation, not mutual exclusion.

“EU treaties closely specify which competencies were conferred by member states upon the Union and which were reserved to their [national] exclusivity. The rule of the primacy of the EU law means that they enjoy priority over the constitutions in the fields falling under the Union’s competency,” he wrote, stressing that Poland agreed with this understanding.

Noting that “the [member] states are the masters of treaties”, he recalled that the recent ruling of Poland’s institutional court on the relation between the EU and Poland’s constitution was not an exception as “rulings of similar tone have already been announced by courts and tribunals in Germany, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and other EU states.”