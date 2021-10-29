Poland fights for traditional society on behalf of many Europeans: politician

Polish authorities are fighting for the traditional model of society on behalf of many Europeans, said the renowned Portuguese publicist, professor Jaime Nogueira Pinto. In his opinion, the key issue in the dispute between Warsaw and the EU institutions are the demands of sexual minorities.

Mr Pinto, the author of the paper titled “Battle of Warsaw” recalled that just like 100 years ago, when Poland’s government had to face the Bolsheviks and their ideology, today, its authorities are at cultural war against the EU powers with Europe’s future at stake.

He pointed out that on the basis of Marxism and Leninism, an ideology proclaiming the need to abolish state, social and gender boundaries arose in Europe today. He noted that these slogans increasingly fit in with “European values”.

The Lisbon political scientist pointed out that the financial blackmail against Poland used by the EU manifests itself in various ways, including, inter alia, threats to withhold money for local governments promoting the law “serving to defend the heterosexual family”. He said that the pressure of the European Commission on Poland “may initiate a conflict that will end badly for everyone”.

Furthermore, Mr Pinto pointed out that the dispute between Poland and Brussels is now “fully open”, and the EC authorities no longer have scruples in the systematic use of blackmail. He went on to say that financial threats reappeared in connection with the October verdict of the Constitutional Court, which ruled on the superiority of the Polish constitution over EU regulations.

He also stressed that representatives of other EU countries, who care about the protection of traditional values, should back Poland today.