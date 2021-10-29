Ruling party signs cooperation deal with Republicans

Jarosław Kaczyński, who is also a deputy prime minister, said he was glad his party had signed the deal.

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has struck a cooperation agreement with the Republican Party, with the two parties deciding to run together in elections, the PiS party leader announced on Friday.

He added that the deal with the Republican Party had been struck some time ago. “But we waited for the moment to announce it, when all the issues of our coalition had been sorted out,” he said.

“It is an agreement on cooperation, which specifies various details of that cooperation,” Kaczyński continued. “It is at the same time an agreement on a decision to run jointly in future parliamentary elections as well as in future European and local government elections. Let’s hope we will also have a joint presidential candidate.

“It is a good event and a further step to make that small tremor in our coalition go finally into history,” Kaczyński went on. “I am glad that our coalition has been strengthened with a new formation, it could be said a new trend, and I believe it will be an important trend.”

The “small tremor” Kaczyński referred to was the ruling camp’s struggle to regain a fragile majority in the lower house of parliament after losing junior partner, the Agreement party.

Agreement left the ruling bloc in August but suffered from a spate of defections which has now spawned OdNowa RP and the Republican Party, both loyal to PiS.

News of today’s deal came a day after the PiS leader announced an agreement with a new formation, OdNowa RP.