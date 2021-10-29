CJEU announces date of hearing over Turów lignite mine

The hearing in the case of the Turów lignite mine will be held at the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) in Luxembourg on November 9 at 9:30 local time, the CJEU said in a press release. The parties are Poland and the Czech Republic.

The Czech side filed a complaint against Poland in the case of Turów in February this year. It also applied for the so-called applying of an interim measure under the form of a mining ban. The complaint was submitted in connection with the extension of the mine, which, according to Prague, threatens the access to water of Liberec residents who also complain about noise and dust related to the exploitation of lignite.

In May, CJEU ordered the immediate suspension of coal mining in Turów. The Polish government announced that the mine would continue to operate and started talks with the Czech side. Poland argued that shutting the mine down would mean not only a disaster for thousands of workers, but also turning off the heating for Bogatynia and other towns in the winter.

Nevertheless, on September 20, the CJEU decided that Poland was to pay the European Commission EUR 500,000 per each day of the mine operating for not implementing interim measures.

As part of bilateral talks, 17 meetings of representatives of the ministries of environmental protection and foreign affairs, as well as environmental experts and local government authorities were held. On September 30, the Minister of Climate and Environment, Michał Kurtyka, announced that Polish-Czech talks regarding the Turów mine ended in a fiasco.

Meanwhile, the councillors of the Liberec Region this week called on the Czech environment ministers, Richard Brabec and Jakub Kulhánek, to continue talks with Poland on the Turów mine. They believe that the negotiations should be finalised by the government, which is leaving its office, and that an agreement with Poland regarding the dispute over the Turów mine is definitely a better solution than court proceedings.

“We hope that common sense will prevail,” said the Liberec councillors in the joint appeal.

Were the leaving government fail to deal with the case, Poland would hope for reaching a consensus with the new Czech administration.