Poland’s inflation highest in 21st century, opposition leader says

"Today, inflation is the highest in the 21st century. We have returned to the level of inflation before our membership in the EU," Tusk said.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Poland’s inflation is at its highest in the 21st century, having returned to the level before the country’s membership in the EU, Donald Tusk, the former prime minister and leader of the main opposition party, commented on the latest CPI results.

The Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported in a flash estimate on Friday that prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 6.8 percent year on year in October 2021.

“In fact, we are dealing with a rather dramatic prospect for the Polish economy, for Polish family budgets, said Tusk, the chairman of the centrist Civic Platform, which was Poland’s ruling party between 2007-15 before the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party took over.

“The PiS governments inherited the economy in a very stable condition, and therefore it has taken them some time to get into such a pre-collapse state,” Tusk said and added that Poland is now facing a situation unknown for 20 years.

“Today, inflation is the highest in the 21st century. We have returned to the level of inflation before our membership in the EU,” Tusk said.

According to Tusk, “Poland cannot afford (central bank’s governor Adam – PAP) Glapiński’s second term, and there is no other president of a national bank who would be wrong in everything”.

“No inflation target of the NBP (National Bank of Poland) has been fulfilled,” Tusk said.

“Experts say unequivocally – his communication strategy, surprising the markets, all this causes quite serious shocks, also to our debt securities,” he added.

Tusk admitted that he did not understand why PiS leader Jarosław Kaczyński “personally forbade taking the initiative” taken by the Czechs and other European countries, “as regards an agreement with the European Commission to reduce VAT, for example on electricity, gas or on liquid fuels.”

“We can help Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki formulate – if he dares to oppose this incomprehensible decision by Kaczyński – such a letter to the European Commission,” Tusk said.

“This would not be a problem and the calculations are quite simple and obvious,” he added.

Tusk believes that if Poland temporarily cut VAT from 23 percent to zero this would mean an annual saving of PLN 325 (EUR 70) on electricity costs for every family and nearly PLN 1,000 (EUR 216) savings for those who heat their homes with gas.

In his opinion, the same could be done with fuel prices and Poland could cut the price from “these 6 zlotys (EUR 1.30) today… to less than 5 zlotys (EUR 1.08).”