Ruling party signs alliance agreement with Republican Party

The Law and Justice party (PiS) sealed a cooperation agreement with the Republican Party on Friday. Earlier this week, the ruling formation expanded the coalition with another new member, Marcin Ociepa’s Renewal of Poland.

“We have made a decision to run together in the next elections. I am very happy that our coalition has acquired a new formation,” stressed the PiS chairman Jarosław Kaczyński.

As he added, the agreement with the Republican Party had already been concluded earlier.

“We have been waiting for its announcement to conclude until all matters in our coalition were settled,” said Mr Kaczyński. “This is a cooperation agreement that defines various details of this cooperation. It is also an agreement that makes a decision to speak together in the next parliamentary elections and also in the next European and local elections. Let’s hope that we will also have a joint presidential candidate,” he stated.

“This is another step to make this small shock in our coalition finally become history. I am very glad that this agreement was reached and hope that it will be an important trend,” the PiS leader stated.

The Republican Party was established in June 2021 by MEP Adam Bielan and several former members of the Agreement Party – a formation, led by Jarosław Gowin, that left the United Right in August which, temporarily, caused the ruling coalition to lose the majority in the parliament.