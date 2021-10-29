Lech Wałęsa charged with perjury in his communist affiliations case

Lech Wałęsa, the founder and first leader of the Solidarity Union and a former Polish president, has been charged with perjury in a case related to documents indicating that he was an informant for the communist security services in the 1970s.

Mr Wałęsa appeared before a prosecutor on Friday to hear the charges.

Brought by Poland’s Institute of National Remembrance (IPN), a state institution charged with investigating communist era crimes, the charges relate to testimony made by Mr Wałęsa in 2016 in which he claimed that documents, apparently signed by him, found in a communist security police dossier and confirming his recruitment as an informant, had been forged to incriminate him.

According to the IPN, expert opinions and other evidence show that the documents were authentic, which makes the former Polish president liable for perjury.

Lech Wałęsa, who was questioned as a suspect, denied the charges and refused to make further testimony.