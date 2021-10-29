The Court of Appeal upholds ruling to ban nationalist march

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

The Court of Appeal on Friday upheld the Wednesday ruling by a court in Warsaw in favour of Warsaw City Hall which had sought a ban on a far right march in central Warsaw on Independence Day, overturning a province governor’s decision to grant the march priority status.

The information was confirmed for PAP by the Mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski.

On Monday, Konstanty Radziwill, the governor of the central province of Mazowieckie, which includes Warsaw, had signed-off on a decision to register the November 11 ‘Independence March,’ and that the decision would remain valid for the next three years.

This decision was questioned by Warsaw authorities and on Wednesday a Warsaw court ruled in favour of the City Hall.

Meanwhile, the province governor and organisers of the Independence March appealed against this ruling.

“Both appeals were rejected. The court upheld the decision of the lower court and the validity of our complaint,” Trzaskowski said on Friday.

In 2020, the Warsaw mayor banned the march due to epidemic reasons and his decision was upheld by two court decisions. However, the nationalists ignored the rulings and organised the event anyway, which was once again blighted by far-right violence, and became a high-profile spectacle for ultra-nationalist groups in Poland.

Last year, the police clashed with far-right demonstrators, and public and private property was damaged during the confrontations.