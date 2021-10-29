Welcome to the world: rare ape born in Wrocław zoo

A male of the northern white-cheeked gibbon was born in the Wrocław zoo. It is an endangered species. There are only about 160 individuals in the wild and over 200 in zoos around the world.

The male of the northern white-cheeked gibbon was born at the end of September, but the Wrocław zoo announced it only on Thursday. The newly born gibbon is a descendant of the only pair of this species in Poland, it was reported.

According to the Head of the Wrocław zoo, Radosław Ratajszczak, the Wrocław zoo has one of the best gibbons runs in Europe. “They can implement natural behaviour here and have peace. In return, they repay with beautiful songs and offspring” said Mr Ratajszczak. White cheeked gibbons make melodic songs with long, pure notes rising and falling in a great call.

He pointed out that the northern white-cheeked gibbons are a demanding species when it comes to conservative breeding. For reproduction, they need to be provided with certain living conditions and, what is important, to ensure the preservation of a diverse genetic pool.







“The selection of breeding pairs in the case of monkeys is even more difficult than with other animals. Apart from numerous conditions, there is the factor of liking or not. We were lucky, because Carusa and Xian [parents] liked each other right away, and Dao [the cub] appeared a year later” he said.

The northern white-cheeked gibbon is an endangered species. Only some 160 individuals live in nature.