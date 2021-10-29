Appeal Court upholds ban on Independence Day march

The Court of Appeal in Warsaw upheld the annulment of the provincial governor’s decision to register the cyclical event of the Independence Day March. According to Robert Bąkiewicz, one of the march’s organisers, the decision of the court is “outrageous.”

Independence Day march banned

On Monday, Konstanty Radziwiłł, the governor of the Mazowieckie province, which includes Warsaw, had told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that he had signed-off on a decision to register the cyclical event November 11 “Independence March,” and that the decision would remain valid for the next three years.

Providing rationale for the appeal against Mr Radziwiłł’s decision, Warsaw City Hall spokeswoman Monika Beuth-Lutyk told PAP that formally “the final cyclical event organised by the Independence March Association did not take place last year.”

Judge Andrzej Sterkowicz said on Wednesday that the 2020 march did not meet the requirements to be granted cyclical status for the next three years, as the previous year’s march was illegal (the nationalists ignored the then rulings forbidding the march to be organised due to the COVID-19 pandemic and organised the event anyway).

Robert Bąkiewicz, one of the organisers of the march, appealed the court’s decision. However, it was unsuccessful.

On Friday, the Court of Appeal dismissed his appeals and thus upheld the District Court’s decision revoking the registration of the event.

Commenting on the court’s decision, Mr Bąkiewicz described it as “outrageous” and invited all interested parties to the march, which, he said, would take place anyway.

He stressed that the assembly, in accordance with the standards in force in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, will be able to count 150 people.

“I invite all Polish patriots to this gathering. If it is not possible for us all to be present at this assembly, I invite everyone to walk around our march,” he wrote on social media.

Rafał Trzaskowski, the Mayor of Warsaw, also referred to the decision of the Court of Appeal.

“If nationalists assemble on November 11 it will be an illegal rally,” he wrote on social media, pointing out that “now full responsibility for preventing demonstrations and incidents rests with the police.”

As he noted, “there is no place on the streets of Warsaw for excesses of nationalists who insult the sacred symbols.”

“It is scandalous that PiS [senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition] has allowed our common national holiday to be appropriated by extreme nationalist forces, hooligans and brawlers. It is a shame,” he stressed.