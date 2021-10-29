Poland’s CPI up 6.8 pct y/y in October: Statistics Poland

Prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 6.8 percent year on year and by 1.0 percent month on month in October 2021, Statistics Poland (GUS) reported in a flash estimate on Friday.

Polish HICP inflation up by 5.6 pct y/y in September: Eurostat

Poland’s Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose by 5.6 percent year on year in September 2021, against five percent growth in the previous…

see more

Economists polled by the Polish Press Agency (PAP) estimated that October’s CPI would reach 6.4 percent year on year and 0.6 percent month on month.

In September, prices of consumer goods and services increased by 5.9 percent year on year and 0.7 percent month on month.

The Polish Economical Institute (PIE) emphasised that the result significantly exceeded the median of market forecasts, which indicates an increase of 6.5 percent. “We estimate that core inflation has risen to 4.6 percent, the reason may be, among others, the increase in prices of communication and health services,” the experts indicated. They noted that the dynamics of energy prices increased to 10.2 percent. This is due to the increase in the gas tariff and the increase in costs ofi n heating.

PIE forecasted “even faster price growth in the coming months. In December the CPI will exceed 7 percent and next year inflation will slow down only slightly.” According to analysts, it will include a consequence of the increase in energy prices. According to PIE estimates, “the total cost of energy carriers will be over 12 percent higher in 2022.”

“The only consolation is the relative stabiliszation of oil prices,” they said. They pointed out that the current forecasts indicate greater chances of price drops. As a consequence, fuel prices will start to slow down. According to PIE, the dynamics will drop to zero at the end of 2022.

Analysts said that higher energy prices wouldwill have consequences for food production – the dynamic increase in gas prices in the global markets means a higher cost of fertiliszer production. “As a consequence, the cost of food products will also increase – we forecast that in the first half of 2022 the increase in food prices will exceed 6-7 percent year on year,” PIE wrote.

“Inflation will remain above 5 percent in 2022. In 2023 it will still exceed 3.5 percent, which is the upper limit of the NBP’s inflation,” the Institute estimated.