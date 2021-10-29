Rock Rachon: Dispute on constitution’s supremacy over EU law

Despite the expectations expressed by the European Parliament, the recent summit of the European Council did not end with a condemnation of Poland for the ruling of the country’s Constitutional Court (TK) which declared the Polish constitution superior to EU law. This very issue is the main point of contention between Poland and the EU institutions.

PM calls on Brussels to withdraw its threats against Poland

The judgement of the TK stated that Poland does recognise the principles of the law of a community such as the European Union, but only within limits set by the treaties ratified by Poland. Competences which Poland has not transferred to the Union remain with Poland, and in all such matters Polish law, and above all – Polish constitution, takes precedence.

As pointed out by Poland’s ruling coalition, the point of view expressed by the TK is shared by the top courts in other EU’s member states. Mateusz Morawiecki, Polish Prime Minister, stressed this during his speech at the European parliament.

The Polish government emphasises that the dispute between the EU institutions and Poland is political, not legal, and comes down to the question “who ultimately decides about the law that applies in the member states?”

The second part of the programme concerned the EU’s climate policy, Polish-Hungarian relations and recent common declaration of conservative parties in the EU on future cooperation.

The guests of Rock Rachon were Ferenc Almassy, editor-in-chief and founder of “the Visegrad Post” and two MEPs and vice-chairs of the ECR group – Robert Roos and Hermann Tertsch.