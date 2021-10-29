Poland reports 9,387 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 102 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 9,387 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 102 deaths over the past 24 hours to Friday morning, against 8,378 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 6,175 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 5,863 recorded the day prior, including 521 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,045 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 287,770 people are under quarantine. So far 2,697,544 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 38,951,997 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,924,766 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.