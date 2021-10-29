COVID-19: More than 3 million cases in Poland, 9,387 new infections

The Health Ministry announced 9,387 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,008,294 including 233,875 still active. The number of active cases increased from 228,745 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 102 new fatalities – 12 from COVID-19 alone and 90 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 76,875.

Photo: Poland IN

According to the ministry, 287,770 people are quarantined and 2,697,544 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 233,875 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Friday, a total of 38,951,997 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,924,766 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 521 out of 1,045 available.

Photo: Poland IN

As of Friday morning, as many as 246,329,849 coronavirus cases, 4,997,376 deaths and 223,190,127 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 46,685,145, India has the second most with 34,246,157 cases and Brazil third with 21,781,436.