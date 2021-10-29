Poland wants wall on border with Belarus to be ready in H1 2022

Poland wants a barrier on the border with Belarus to be ready in the first half of next year in order to protect Poland’s and the EU’s external frontier, the Interior Minister announced on Thursday.

We need EU’s political support in migration crisis: official

“In a practical sense, Poland is coping with the situation on the border with Belarus but expects EU partners to support it in punishing Alyaksandr…

see more

Mariusz Kamiński expressed hope that draft legislation would soon reach the president, who “will surely sign it into law.”

“[On Friday], the amendments of the Senate, the upper house, will be voted on by the Sejm, the lower house,” Mr Kamiński told the Polish public broadcaster TVP on Thursday evening..

The draft provides for building a high, solid high-tech barrier with a monitoring system and motion sensors.

Mr Kamiński stated that the barrier would be an important element of the country’s security.

“Due to political reasons, Poland has been attacked by a hostile regime,” the Minister said, adding that the wave of migrants which had reached Poland was not a normal thing since “something bad has happened at our borders.”

“Completely artificial migration tourism is what we have been dealing with,” he concluded.

Poland has been struggling to stem the flow of Middle Eastern and African migrants crossing into Poland from Belarus. The government says they have been invited to Belarus by Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the country’s president; allegedly, under the promise, they will be able to live in the EU.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have accused the Belarusian government of pushing migrants across the border in an effort to destabilise the EU in retaliation for sanctions that Brussels has imposed on Minsk.

Areas in Poland close to the border with Belarus have been under a state of emergency since September 2. The press is barred from visiting the area covered by the state of emergency.

On Thursday, the Border Guard recorded 575 attempts to illegally cross the border with Belarus, it announced on social media. The guards detained a total of seven immigrants – from Iraq and Afghanistan. A decision to leave the territory of Poland was issued against 59 foreigners, pursuant to the amendment to the Act on Foreigners, effective from Tuesday. Nine people were arrested for helping smuggle immigrants – five citizens of Syria and one each – from Germany, Slovenia, Iraq and Ukraine.