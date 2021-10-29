Poland is CEE’s biggest technological tycoon: daily

“Innovative businesses in Central and Eastern Europe are growing like crazy – valuations of companies of this type exceeded EUR 186 bn, which is 19 times more than in 2010. In terms of the number of transactions and large players, Poland is the leader in the region,” the “Rzeczpospolita” daily wrote on Friday.

As the daily reported, 2021 will be record-breaking in terms of venture capital investments on the Polish market. The Polish Development Fund (PFR) forecasts that in total, startups in the country will receive approximately PLN 2.5 bn (EUR 540 mln), which is almost a fifth more than the year before.

“The Polish market is maturing, more and more entities are gaining capital in this way,” Paweł Borys, the head of the PFR, assessed.

“Rzeczpospolita” emphasised that the wide stream of money from investors makes the market of technology companies in Poland and the region grow rapidly.

“Such companies in Central and Eastern Europe are valued at over EUR 186 bn, which is 19 times more than in 2010,” it wrote.

“The latest report by Google, Atomico and Dealroom shows that funding for such large startups more than doubled in the first half of this year alone. Among the 30 most valuable technology companies in the region, the largest number, as many as nine, are from Poland,” the daily reported.

As “Rzeczpospolita” added, the list of leaders includes, among others, Polish e-commerce and logistics giants: Allegro, InPost, Eobuwie, as well as video game producers such as CD Projekt, Techland or Ten Square Games.

According to the Vestbee website, Poland also leads in terms of the number of transactions on the market of young innovative companies.