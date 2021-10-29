More police patrols as All Saints day approaches

During the period including All Saints Day, increased traffic on the roads is expected. That is why, from Friday to November 2, policemen as part of the “Znicz” (“votive candle”) campaign would ensure safety in road traffic, announced Commissioner Robert Opas from the Road Traffic Office of the Police Main Headquarters (KGP). He added that more patrols would be on the roads, which would also translate into more frequent inspections.

He indicated that the “Znicz” campaign begins on Friday, during which the police officers will watch over the safety of road traffic. “More patrols will leave the roads, which will also translate into more frequent inspections,” he announced.

“In particular, the police officers will react to offencses committed by road users, which are the main causes of road accidents, above all to exceeding the permitted speed limits. They will also pay attention to the state of sobriety and psychophysical state of vehicle drivers and the proper transport of passengers,” officer Opas explained.

He stressed that the police would keep order and traffic flow on the main communication routes of the country and in the vicinity of cemeteries. “In order to improve access to the cemeteries, changes in traffic organisation will be introduced. It is worth getting acquainted with them before going on a route. Following the instructions and instructions of the policemen will certainly make it easier for everyone to navigate in crowded areas,” the officer said.

Commissioner Opas also reported that the variable autumn weather adversely affects travel conditions, including visibility. “We remind drivers that there will be many pedestrians around the cemeteries, including the elderly, who can also be found after dark. We also encourage pedestrians to consider their own safety when using the road,” he reminded.

“When going to the cemetery, we should also remember about the need to comply with the rules related to the COVID-19 epidemic,” the officer stressed.

Commissioner Opas said that the information and educational campaign “Do not Kill!” which aims to raise awareness that safety is everyone’s responsibility would also take place.