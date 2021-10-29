We need EU’s political support in migration crisis: official

“In a practical sense, Poland is coping with the situation on the border with Belarus but expects EU partners to support it in punishing Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime for smuggling people and endangering their lives. The answer should be firm and severe,” Jakub Kumoch, the Head of the Polish President’s Bureau for International Policy, assessed.

President Andrzej Duda met on Wednesday in Paris with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. As stated, one of the topics of the talks was the protection of the Union’s border. In a later interview for Polish public broadcaster TVP, the President reported that during the conversation he emphasised that Poland did not need the support of EU services on the border with Belarus.

“We need political support so that the Belarusian authorities stop their activities, stop the hybrid attack on our border,” he pointed out.

The head of the presidential International Policy Bureau, Jakub Kumoch, asked by the Polish Press Agency (PAP) about the president’s words, replied that “in a practical sense, Poland is doing excellent on the border alone.”

“On the other hand, it [the country] expects its partners to support it in punishing Lukashenka’s regime for smuggling people and endangering their lives,” he added, stressing that “the answer should be firm and severe.”

When asked whether the EU would impose further sanctions on Belarus, he said that “specific actions against the regime were discussed, but I will not go into details.”