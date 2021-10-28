PGNiG asks Gazprom to lower gas prices

In the request, PGNiG asks for the renegotiation of a November 2020 motion for price cuts on Yamal gas in view of the current situation on the gas market.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Russia’s Gazprom energy corporation has said it is analysing the Polish PGNiG oil and gas company’s request for price cuts on gas supplied by the Russian Yamal pipeline.

In a statement to Russia’s TASS news agency, Gazprom said it had received the Polish request, which was currently “under review.”

