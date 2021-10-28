You are here
PGNiG asks Gazprom to lower gas prices

In the request, PGNiG asks for the renegotiation of a November 2020 motion for price cuts on Yamal gas in view of the current situation on the gas market.
Russia’s Gazprom energy corporation has said it is analysing the Polish PGNiG oil and gas company’s request for price cuts on gas supplied by the Russian Yamal pipeline.

In a statement to Russia’s TASS news agency, Gazprom said it had received the Polish request, which was currently “under review.”

