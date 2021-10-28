Polish, Estonian presidents visit exhibition devoted to inter-war diplomat

President Andrzej Duda welcomed the new President of Estonia, Alar Karis, to Poland on Thursday afternoon at the Presidential Palace courtyard. The leaders also had a one-on-one meeting.

Powitanie Prezydenta Republiki Estońskiej @AlarKaris przez Prezydenta Rzeczypospolitej Polskiej @AndrzejDuda w Belwederze. pic.twitter.com/IXMYS1stjT

— Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) October 28, 2021

Both heads of states also visited an exhibition devoted to the collection from the archives of Michał Sokolnicki, the last ambassador of the inter-war Poland in Ankara, at the Belweder Palace.

Michał Sokolnicki’s collection returned to Poland after more than 75 years. It includes, among others: the extensive archive of the Polish Embassy from WWII, a library with over 3,000 books, as well as photographs, furniture and family mementoes of the ambassador.

Prezydenci @AndrzejDuda i @AlarKaris oglądają wystawę poświęconą zbiorom archiwum Ambasadora Michała Sokolnickiego. pic.twitter.com/NXbWLcuZ6o

— Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) October 28, 2021

On October 11, Alar Karis took office as the sixth president of Estonia in the history of the republic. He is the current director of the Estonian National Museum and was the only official candidate in this year’s presidential election in this country.