Polish-French nuclear axis could overshadow Germany: Die Welt

Poland, a coal country, wants to use nuclear energy to meet climate goals, and France wants to sign a contract worth billions of euros, noted the German daily Die Welt on Thursday, adding that the new nuclear pact could turn the EU’s climate policy upside down, and then Germany will be left alone with its energy transformation plans.

In its text entitled “The new nuclear axis pushes Germany to the sidelines,” the daily recalled

that on October 15, Jean-Bernard Levy, head of the French energy concern EDF, was received in Warsaw by the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

“It was a meeting that hardly anyone paid attention to”, but “it may be decisive for the goal announced by the European Commission, which is to bring the EU to climate neutrality by 2050. At stake is the future of the European energy industry,” the newspaper reported.

France “made an offer to PM Morawiecki to build nuclear power plants in Poland. Polish government circles claim that the offer is treated in Warsaw very seriously, and France has moved to a leading position in the race to win”, the daily wrote, adding that so far, not a single nuclear power plant has been built in Poland.

“However, it may change soon – there are four towns on the list of potential locations for the construction of the reactor,” Die Welt stressed that with the help of France, the investment volume would amount to EUR 25 bn, while the first power plant could be connected to the grid in 2033.

In the opinion of the daily, Germany’s big neighbours – France and Poland – will be “an influential duo when it comes to energy policy in Europe in the future, forcing Germany, which is at the same time withdrawing from coal and nuclear power generation, to link their concerns in the EU together with smaller partners such as Austria.”

Die Welt noted that from the end of 2019, the French “are looking for comrades-in-arms to declare nuclear energy the savior of the climate.” Thanks to Poland, Paris would gain an ally “in its lobbying activities in Brussels.”

Poland opting for two-front cooperation

“Warsaw counts on a neutral position of France in the dispute over the rule of law,” said Jakub Wiech, Polish nuclear energy expert and deputy editor-in-chief of the Energetyka24 magazine in an interview with Die Welt. In his opinion, the fact that Emmanuel Macron has recently been withholding criticism from the Polish government can be understood as the first sign of this.

Until recently, it was said that the US were focused on building a reactor in Poland, even signing a non-binding resolution on the matter. However, in February, Mr Macron personally promoted the involvement of the French nuclear industry in Poland, and in July, EDF opened an office in Warsaw. The French government even appointed a plenipotentiary for nuclear cooperation with Poland.

At the same time, as Die Welt stressed, “the Polish government expressed disappointment that US President Joe Biden stepped down in the dispute over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Warsaw is one of the most vocal critics of the German-Russian project, seeing it as a threat to Europe’s energy security.”

In Warsaw, however, they do not want to give the impression that they are taking revenge on the US. “From the Polish point of view, a French-American cooperation would be a very good solution,” Jakub Wiech told Die Welt. However, it is unlikely that Paris would agree to this, following their loss to the US in a tender to build submarines in Australia.

In Poland, the Confederation party, who is a big supporter of accelerating the construction of nuclear power plants, is collecting signatures on a motion to the Sejm Speaker Elżbieta Witek for an urgent debate on this matter. Representatives of the deputies’ circle also want the government to present information about the current situation in the energy and heating sectors.