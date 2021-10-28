Justice minister says Poland should not pay fines issued by CJEU

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland cannot and should not pay a single zloty in fines both in the Turów case and the case concerning changes to the judiciary, the minister of justice said on Thursday.

Poland faces paying EUR 1,500,000 a day in fines for the two cases.

It has so far refused to close down the Turow open-cast lignite mines despite a ruling from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ordering it to do so.

The same court, on Wednesday, also levied a EUR 1 million daily fine on Poland for failing to wind up a disciplinary panel for judges, which it deems to be lacking sufficient political independence.

“Just like every citizen, the Polish state cannot succumb to lawlessness,” said Ziobro. “So, whether it’s in the case of the unlawful penalties concerning Turów… or in the case of the penalty for changes to the judicial system, Poland cannot and should not pay a single zloty,” he said.

He pointed out that, as justice minister, “this is what I will strive for.”