Poland at EU forefront of tackling child poverty

In the years 2015-2020, the risk of child poverty in Poland decreased from 26.9 percent to 16.1 percent, according to the Eurostat data. Currently, the country is at the forefront of the European Union when it comes to that figure.

In 2010, that factor stood at 30.8 percent, which shows how successful Poland has become in terms of fighting child poverty.

“We are proud of the progress that has been made in recent years in terms of the situation of Polish children. Responsible social policy and the Family 500+ programme bring tangible results,” the Permanent Representation of Poland to the EU announced.

Eurostat data show that the risk of child poverty and social exclusion is currently lower in Poland than in Germany (25.1 percent), France (22.6 pct), Spain (31.8 pct) and Belgium (22,2 pct).

A similar situation as in Poland is in the Netherlands (15.9 pct), and better in Finland (14.5 pct), Denmark (13.5 pct), the Czech Republic (12.9 pct) and Slovenia (12.9 pct). The worst situation is in Romania (41.5 pct) and Bulgaria (36.2 pct).

According to Eurostat, all in all, in 2020, almost every fourth child (under 18 years of age) in the EU is at risk of poverty or social exclusion.