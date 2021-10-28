EC demands liquidation of the top court’s Disciplinary Chamber

“We want to include in this plan a clear commitment to liquidate the Disciplinary Chamber, end or reform the disciplinary regime and start the process of reinstating judges,” said President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, asked in Brussels about the National Plan for the Reconstruction of Poland (KPO)

Although the conference of the head of the European Commission concerned the G20 summit and the climate conference in Glasgow, a question was also raised about the Polish KPO.

Von der Leyen replied that she had “always made herself clear” on this point. “We want to include in this plan a clear commitment to liquidate the Disciplinary Chamber (Supreme Court), end or reform the disciplinary regime and start the process of reinstating judges,” she indicated.

She added that these issues are embedded in the judgments of the Court of Justice of the EU. “I think it is feasible. I hope we will reach an agreement, but the reform is conditio sine qua non,” she said.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Piotr Wawrzyk, said recently that there are no formal reasons for the suspension of the Polish KPO by the European Commission, and the lack of a decision in this matter will be the basis for submitting a complaint to the EU Court, supplemented with a motion to immediately order the implementation of the Polish KPO.

“If the process of approving the Polish KPO continues, we will have a classic, textbook example of the so-called inactivity on the part of the European Commission, i.e. inactivity, when this action should take place in accordance with EU law” emphasized the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“It will be the basis for Poland to submit a complaint to the Court of Justice of the EU, or rather to the Court of the European Union, because this is the lower level, for inactivity of the European Commission and an order by the EU court to take a position by the European Commission,” he added.

The adoption of the KPO by the European Commission is necessary for Poland to receive money from the Reconstruction and Resilience Fund. Poland is to have around EUR 58 billion at its disposal. The EC has so far approved 22 out of 26 KPOs submitted. The KPOs of Poland, Hungary, Sweden and Bulgaria are waiting for approval. The Netherlands has not yet presented its plan and has not asked the European Commission to pay out funds from the Reconstruction and Resilience Fund.

On Wednesday, Poland, due to the fact that it “did not suspend the application of national regulations, relating in particular to the powers of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court,” was ordered by the vice-president of the CJEU to pay the European Commission a periodic penalty payment of EUR 1 million per day.