COVID-19: Poland aids Romania in fight against pandemic

“Trucks set off to Romania yesterday. They are carrying, among others, 150 oxygen concentrators, 50 cardiac monitors, 50 ventilators and personal protective equipment for medics,” Michał Kuczmierowski, the head of Government Agency for Strategic Reserves (RARS), reported on Thursday.

COVID-19: Gov’t plans restrictions in coronavirus-affected provinces

The government plans to introduce new coronavirus restrictions in Poland’s eastern provinces where the infection count is the highest, Waldemar…

see more

He pointed out that Poland can help other countries because it is well prepared for this task and the needs in the country are secured.

“We are ready to provide further support if needed,” he declared.

According to Waldemar Kraska, deputy Health Minister, the epidemic situation in Romania is very serious.

“The number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants is close to a thousand, compared to 16 in Poland,” he said at Warsaw Okęcie airport before the departure of medical aid to Romania.

Mr Kraska explained that in Romanian hospitals there are patients in a very serious condition. He added that Poland admitted nine of them who are currently under respirators.

Referring to the medical mission, which is to support Romanian doctors in caring for COVID-19 patients, he emphasised that its participants are competent and “seasoned.”

“I think that the dozen or so people who fly there, but also the equipment that will be delivered to the Romanian side, will definitely save some people. This help is very valuable. We must be in solidarity with other nations,” Mr Kraska stressed.