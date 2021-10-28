We need to look at bigger picture of crisis on PL-BY border: dep FM

“One should look at the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border taking into account the broader image of foreign policy, we cannot allow the situation to be dominated solely by the humanitarian aspect, because it would be a victory for the Minsk KGB officers, “ stressed Marcin Przydacz, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the session of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee.

He indicated that on Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland, he would talk with representatives of the International Red Cross to help migrants with their help.

Mr Przydacz emphasised that the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border arose following the rigged elections and a series of repressions in Belarus. He added that the EU, thanks to Poland, decided to impose sanctions on Minsk. He recalled that then Alyaksandr Lukashenka announced that he would lead to a migration crisis on the eastern border of the EU. As he assessed, it was a form of an aggressive response to “our policy based on values.”

He noted that today’s crisis on the border should be viewed taking into account the broader image of foreign policy, despite the fact that humanitarian threats are “more exposed” today. Mr Przydacz added that migrants from Africa, among others, are encouraged to come to Belarus, they are promised the lifting of visa regimes and logistical support in reaching the border. He emphasised that they were aware of the country they were going to and that they would have to break the law in order to cross the border with the EU and stressed that Poland was obliged to defend the eastern border of the Union.

Mr Przydacz assessed that the Polish asylum policy is liberal compared to other countries, and that asylum applications are received at embassies, consulates and by correspondence. Nevertheless, he pointed out, no increased inflow of them has been recorded – from Belarusian, Middle Eastern or African posts, and the asylum issue is treated rather as an argument to cross the border with the EU illegally.

He assured that migrants, if they are in poor condition, receive medical support, and some of them “land” in Polish refugee centres, and some – in hospitals. The deputy minister also talked about the “heroic work” of the Border Guard, drawing migrants from swamps or rivers in the border areas.

“We are aware that the Belarusian side has different values than us. On the other hand, it eagerly uses the freedom of the media that functions in a democratic Polish state, which functions in a democratic European community, very often prompting pictures of an emotional nature so as to disrupt the debate on aggressive politics supported by Moscow,” said Mr Przydacz.

“Russia, I am convinced, is conducting a kind of test of the EU and NATO, but also of Poland’s internal coherence with the help of a tool such as Lukashenka,” he assessed and called for a “greater understanding of this phenomenon” in connection with security policy.

Mr Przydacz assured that Poland was trying to counteract the deterioration of the situation. As he emphasised, a decision was made at the EU forum to adopt another package of sanctions imposed on Belarus and on officers who are active participants in the regime’s actions. He added that sanctions from the American side could also be suspected.