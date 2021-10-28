Poland reports 8,378 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 101 deaths

Tytus Żmijewski/PAP

Poland recorded 8,378 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 101 deaths over the past 24 hours to Thursday morning, against 8,361 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 5,863 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 5,601 recorded the day prior, including 495 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,030 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 253,059 people are under quarantine. So far 2,693,373 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 38,875,119 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,904,462 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.