Over half-a-million Poles have received Covid-19 booster shots

The head of the Prime Minister’s Office said on Wednesday that 505,000 Poles have received a Covid-19 booster shot.

Speaking at a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Government and Local Government, Michal Dworczyk said that the booster shot was intended for individuals with impaired immunity who were inoculated with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

The vaccination is also recommended for people over the age of 50 and for medical staff. However, at least 180 days must elapse between becoming fully vaccinated and booster doses.

Dworczyk also pointed out that, from November 2, all individuals over the age of 18 will be eligible to be vaccinated with a booster dose.

He also said that more people were interested in getting vaccinated. The fourth wave of the pandemic and the rise in the number of cases “has mobilised some people to get vaccinated,” in the past week, he added.

In all, Poland has already injected 38,802,190 vaccine doses, with 19,886,266 people being fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.