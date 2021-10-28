COVID-19: 8,378 new cases in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 8,378 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,998,891 including 228,745 still active. The number of active cases increased from 223,255 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 101 new fatalities – 26 from COVID-19 alone and 75 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 76,773.

According to the ministry, 253,059 people are quarantined and 2,693,373 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 228,745 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Thursday, a total of 38,875,119 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,904,462 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 495 out of 1,030 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 245,882,600 coronavirus cases, 4,989,864 deaths and 222,846,741 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 46,597,003, India has the second most with 34,231,809 cases and Brazil third with 21,766,168.