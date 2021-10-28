UN states support Poland’s resolution on chemical weapons

Most UN member states voted on Wednesday in favour of Poland’s resolution condemning the use of chemical weapons. The document mentions, among others, the use of chemical weapons by Russia against Sergei and Julia Skripals and Alexei Navalny, as well as chemical attacks conducted by the Syrian regime.

The resolution was adopted at the Wednesday meeting of the 1st Committee of the UN General Assembly, dealing with disarmament and security issues.

147 countries voted for the adoption of the annual resolution presented by Poland supporting the implementation of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (CWC), while 8 were against it, among others China, Iran, Russia, and Syria.

In the speech preceding the adoption of the resolution, Ambassador Krzysztof Szczerski, Permanent Representative of Poland to the UN in New York, emphasised the importance of the resolution for the effective implementation of the CWC, pointing out that chemical weapons still remain a real threat to peace and security in the world.

During the debate, the ambassadors of Russia, Iran and Syria were critical of the document condemning the “politicised” and “fantastic” paragraphs of the resolution listing the use of chemical weapons by the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria and by Russia against Alexei Navalny and Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia in Salisbury, the UK.

Mr Szczerski emphasised that Poland “did its best” to reconcile extremely different views of states on this subject.

“The high support for the document confirms Poland’s well-established role in the area of ​​non-proliferation and disarmament,” the Permanent Representation of Poland to the UN wrote in the press release.

In the first half of December, the resolution will be adopted during a plenary session by the UN General Assembly.