Poland makes major contribution to our collective defense: NATO

“Poland is a strong NATO ally and makes a major contribution to our collective defence. We welcome all steps taken by our allies to make their armed forces more efficient and operational,” NATO Headquarters in Brussels told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

New ‘Homeland Defence’ act announced by gov’t

“We are glad that Poland is already setting an example in defence spending by investing two percent of GDP for this purpose. In times of unprecedented security challenges, it is important that all members of the Alliance continue to invest in our collective security,” it wrote when asked for comment on the Homeland Defence act recently presented by the government.

This project provides for the introduction of voluntary basic military service for volunteers. As Mariusz Błaszczak, the head of the Ministry of National Defence, said on Tuesday, the proposed army should include at least 250,000 professional soldiers and 50,000 soldiers of the Territorial Defence Forces (WOT).

He also announced that the draft act introduced a mechanism for obtaining additional funds for armaments, modernisation and increasing the size of the Polish Army. It also makes the rules of promotion in the Armed Forces more flexible, liquidates the “glass ceiling” for privates and non-commissioned officers, introduces additional disciplinary, anti-corruption and anti-nepotic regulations and organises the provisions regulating the principles of military service.

Mr Błaszczak also announced that the Homeland Defence act enables the creation of a new type of military unit – cyberspace defence forces, allowing people with disabilities to join the army.

The head of the Defence Ministry ensured that all the existing soldier privileges would be preserved. Moreover, the possibility of housing allowance for the most favoured period of service will be introduced.

As deputy PM Jarosław Kaczyński stressed, commenting on the government’s new project, “a state that lies on the border between NATO and the EU must have a serious deterrent force and the ability to effectively defend itself over a long period of time.”