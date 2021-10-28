Most Poles want humanitarian organisations and media in state of emergency area

According to the survey carried out by IBRiS pollster on behalf of the daily “Rzeczpospolita”, the vast majority of Poles support the admission of media and humanitarian organisations to the Polish-Belarusian border.

Poland to apply for EUR 200 mln in EU funding for border wall

see more

60.8 percent believe the government should let humanitarian organisations in the area under a state of emergency. 51.6 percent believe the media should be let in, while 33 percent of respondents believe that only the Border Guard, the army, the police, or the services cooperating with them, should be in the area. It added that 5.1 percent had no opinion on this matter.

It was noted that such responses “do not necessarily” mean a change in public opinion on the situation at the border. ”Helping out is not the same as agreeing to let refugees into Poland,” said the head of IBRIS, Marcin Duma, quoted by “Rzeczpospolita.”

The survey shows that women are more empathetic towards the fate of refugees at the border. 69 percent of them believe that humanitarian organisations should be admitted, while 52 percent of men agree with them. Only 28 percent believe the Border Guard should be there alone. compared to 38 percent of men indicating such an option.

The “attitude to this matter also has a decidedly political dimension”. Among ruling Law and Justice (PiS) voters only 23 percent would like to admit humanitarian organisations, while 91 percent for the Civic Coalition (KO), 97 percent for Left, 86 percent for the Polish People’s Party( PSL-KP) and Confederation – 68 percent would like to do so.

From September 2, in the border zone with Belarus – in 183 towns in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces a state of emergency is in force. It was introduced for 30 days under the ordinance of President Andrzej Duda, issued at the request of the Council of Ministers. Later on, the state of emergency was prolonged for another 60 days.