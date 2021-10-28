COVID-19: Majority of Poles eager to take booster vaccine dose, study shows

The latest study conducted by United Surveys for “Dziennik Gazeta Prawna” daily and commercial radio RMF FM shows that 63 percent of Poles would get vaccinated with the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if they had such a possibility. As it was added, just over 34 percent of respondents do not intend to vaccinate with it.

COVID-19: gov’t is not planning any lockdowns, Health Min declares

We are not considering any lockdowns at the moment, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Tuesday during a press conference. He added that…

see more

“This suggests that we are still a long way from herd immunity. Especially as just over half of Poles have been fully vaccinated so far,” the daily assessed.

“Members of the Medical Council advised the Prime Minister to introduce restrictions for the unvaccinated. The government is to consider this next week,” it reported, pointing out that “any restrictions would be local.”

As the daily emphasised, “more than 80 percent of 60-year-olds and over 70 percent of 50-year-olds have declared their willingness to take the third dose.”

According to the study, “the majority of people willing to take another jab are among the voters of the Civic Coalition (81 pct). Next are voters of the left (77 pct) and the Polish People’s Party (68 pct). Slightly less interested in taking the third dose of the vaccine are those who support the ruling United Right (64 pct), and by far the least of them are among Confederation supporters (20 pct).”

The daily quoted the opinion of prof. Norbert Maliszewski, head of the Centre for Strategic Analysis at the Office of the Prime Minister, who claims that “although almost two-thirds of respondents want to take the next dose, this is a result that cannot be satisfactory.”

“The level of antibodies increases significantly after a booster dose. Hopefully, the remaining one-third of respondents will change their statements, because this wave is likely to last a long time and the number of hospitalisations may accumulate,” Prof. Maliszewski pointed out.