Presidents of Poland and France discuss energy cooperation

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has met in Paris with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to discuss energy cooperation, reduction of tensions within the EU and the migration crisis taking place at Poland’s eastern border.

The Head of the Polish President’s Bureau for International Policy, Jakub Kumoch, told reporters from the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that “both presidents stressed that Poland and France are important strategic partners in energy matters and intend to expand this cooperation in a significant and multifaceted way.

Apart from Mr Kumoch, the Polish delegation also included Also the head of the National Security Office: Paweł Soloch, as well as two representatives from the Polish government, deputy foreign and environment ministers Piotr Wawrzyk and Adam Guibourgé-Czetwertyński.

President Macron welcomed President Duda in the courtyard of the Elysée Palace at around 1 pm on Wednesday, followed by plenary talks in the form of a lunch and then a few dozen minutes of one-on-one conversation between the two presidents.

“I hope this important, friendly conversation will benefit Poland, France and the EU,” President Duda wrote on Twitter after the meeting.

Mr Kumoch also told reporters that the two presidents “discussed ways to achieve, as quickly as possible, the reduction of tensions between Poland and EU institutions in the context of the upcoming French presidency, adding that “both Poland and France are interested in a strong European Union and overcoming divisions in the Union”.