Orlen Lietuva seals deal for crude oil processing installation in Lithuania

On Wednesday, Orlen Lietuva signed a contract with the British Petrofac company for the construction of a deepened crude oil processing installation in Mazeikiu, PKN Orlen announced in a press release.

The total cost of the investment which is to be completed by the end of 2024 is estimated at EUR 641 mln. After the completion of the investment, Orlen Lietuva’s operating EBITDA profit may increase by approximately EUR 68 mln per year.

It was recalled that the Lithuanian government was actively involved in the implementation of investments in the deep processing of crude oil. In July this year, Orlen Lietuva signed a letter of intent with the country’s Ministry of Energy, in which the Lithuanian side declared to check the methods of participation in its implementation, as well as to make efforts to apply concessions to the project.

Orlen Lietuva belongs to the Orlen Group and operates the only refinery in the region. According to the group’s board, investing in its development also brings benefits to the Lithuanian economy, especially since Orlen Lietuva is one of the largest taxpayers in Lithuania. In 2020, the company paid over EUR 566 mln in taxes to the Lithuanian budget. ORLEN Lietuva directly employs 1,500 people, and another 4,500 are employed by external service and subcontracting companies.

Petrofac is a British company from the energy sector, which is a leading provider of services to the international oil and gas industry. So far, the company has completed over 200 large deals around the world, including in the Oman desert, the Arctic and the North Sea.