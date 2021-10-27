Poles and Slovaks busy counting goat-antelopes in shared mountain range

The counting of chamois, a type of goat-antelopes, has started in the Tatra mountain range. The two-day action is carried out simultaneously by park rangers from the Tatra National Park and its Slovakian counterpart.

Sunny weather is forecast for the next few days, which is supposed to be favourable for counting chamois. The action is carried out twice a year – in spring and autumn. The previous spring count was unsuccessful due to unfavourable weather conditions: the temperature was quite high, so the chamois hid in shady rock crevices.

“Autumn weather tends to be more stable, years of experience show that this period is the most suitable for counting chamois populations, which do not hide from the heat and this year’s offspring are already adults. In addition, the approaching heat wave causes an increased movement of the chamois, so it is more likely that the results of the count will be meaningful”, explained Josef Hybler, a zoologist from the State Forests of the Slovak Tatra National Park.

Usually the counting action is a one-day event, but this time it will take two days to get the most accurate result. Apart from park rangers, the count will also include volunteers.

A record high number of chamois was observed in the Tatras in autumn 2018, when a total of 1431 chamois were counted on both sides of the Tatras. Last autumn, 983 chamois were recorded.

The action will be summarised next week and the results will be revealed. The joint counting of chamois on both sides of the Tatra Mountains has been carried out since 1957. It is the oldest form of nature monitoring of this type carried out by two countries at the same time.