Duda-Macron talks mark breakthrough in Polish-French relations- official

A senior Polish official has hailed a “breakthrough in Polish French relations” following Wednesday meeting between President Andrzej Duda and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

The two leaders discussed strategic partnership in energy, cooperation within the European Union, the protection of the bloc’s border and ending division in Europe.

“We are dealing with an undoubted breakthrough in Polish-French relations,” the head of the National Security Bureau, Paweł Soloch, who accompanied Duda in Paris, told PAP after the talks.

“Our relations have taken on a strategic dimension in the full sense of the word,” Soloch said, adding that the Polish president had met Macron several times in the last few months.

He added that the meeting of the two presidents focused on the situation on the border with Belarus, “the hybrid aggression of Alexander Lukashenko” and the role that Russia plays in the CEE regions, including Ukraine.

According to Soloch, the activity of Russian mercenaries in Africa was of particular interest to the French president.

The two leaders also talked about the possible involvement of Poland in the French-led EU military operation Task Force Takuba in Mali.

“President Emmanuel Macron thanked Poland for its readiness to support the operation and participate in it together with other European forces,” said Soloch.