New Frontex headquarters to be established in Warsaw

On Wednesday, MEPs from the European Parliament’s budget committee backed EU funding for the establishment of the new headquarters of Frontex in Warsaw. The Polish government provided the agency with a building plot for this purpose free of charge.

The EU agency indicates that it needs it because it will hire more employees and carry out new tasks.

“Frontex needs adequate infrastructure to better respond to different situations at the external (EU) borders. Preliminary analyses show that the agency needs 70,000 square metres more for over 2,000 new employees. The cost of the investment is estimated at EUR 140 mln, yet, the construction of a new building will be cheaper because the Polish authorities have provided Frontex with a plot of land free of charge,” said the agency’s representative Peter Christiaens at the committee meeting.

He added that the new building should be ready in 2026.

MEP Bogdan Rzońca from Law and Justice stressed that the current situation at the external borders of the EU required the strengthening of Frontex, including the construction of a new office for the agency. He was backed by, among others, French MEP Fabienne Keller from the Renew Europe group and the Latvian MEP Nils Uszakovs.

The cost of the project, amounting to EUR 140 mln, is to be covered by a loan granted to Frontex by the European Investment Bank.

The agency set up in 2004 aims to help EU Member States and Schengen associated countries to protect the external borders of the EU’s area of ​​free movement of persons. As an EU agency, Frontex is financed by the EU budget and contributions from the Schengen associated countries.