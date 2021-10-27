Vatican aware of Polish Church’s works on uncovering sexual abuse cases: Bishops

The Polish Episcopal Conference has stated that everyone in the Vatican is convinced that the Polish Catholic Church is doing everything possible to solve the problem of abuse of minors and potential cover-ups of such cases.

The statement came after an ad limina apostolorum visit to Rome. Such visits of residential diocesan bishops and certain prelates with territorial jurisdiction (such as territorial abbots), to the tombs of the Apostles, Saints Peter and Paul, and more importantly, of meeting the with the Pope to report on the state of their dioceses, have been mandatory to conduct once every five years since 1909.

It is a formal trip usually made together by all bishops from a single an episcopal conference to discuss issues specific to their regions with the Pope.

Following the meeting, Bishop Andrzej Czaja of Opolem, told reporters: “Everyone is convinced that we are doing what we can, on the level of going out to the victims and holding perpetrators consistently accountable, even holding bishops accountable.”

He stressed that the issue of abuse during the visit is raised in almost every office of the Holy See. He pointed out that emphasis is always on the concern for victims, whose welfare comes first.

“There is a consensus that absolutely no leniency can be applied here or that it is necessary to wait,” – declared Bishop Czaja.

He stressed that when cases of paedophilia are uncovered, it is necessary to immediately start a dialogue with six entities: the victim, the family, the perpetrator, the local community, the prosecution and the media.

The Spokesman of the Polish Episcopal Conference, Father Leszek Gęsiak, stated that such declarations had been made before, including by Primate Wojciech Polak.

“We are the only institution that gives such instructions and provides financial, legal, psychological support to victims through Saint Joseph’s Foundation and through the activities of the office of the delegate for the protection of children and young people”. – Father Gęsiak explained.