Duda and Macron discuss ending division in Europe

Yoan Valat/PAP/EPA

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday visited Paris for talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on cooperation between the two countries within the European Union and the protection of the bloc’s border.

According to Duda’s foreign policy adviser Jakub Kumoch, who accompanied the Polish president on the French trip, the two leaders also discussed strategic partnership in energy matters, ending divisions in the EU and reducing tensions between Poland and the European institutions.

“I hope this important, friendly conversation will benefit Poland, France and the EU,” Duda wrote on Twitter after the meeting.

Earlier this month, Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled that several articles of the EU Treaties are incompatible with the Polish constitution calling into question the primacy of European Union law, a central tenet of EU membership.

The ruling provoked anger in the EU but France has, apparently, sought a compromise between Brussels and Warsaw.