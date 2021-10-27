Russia obvious in attempt to disrupt democratic rule in Europe: Hillary Clinton

It is obvious that Russia is aggressively trying to disrupt democratic rule, but at the same time many countries in Europe have to maintain relations with that state. Nevertheless, I hope that they will gain energy independence from Russia, said Hillary Clinton, a former US Secretary of State on Wednesday at the Impact’21 congress in Poznań.

“European states should defend their independence and democracy, which may be undermined by bribing politicians or cyber attacks (…), Russia uses energy resources to use coercion in Ukraine and in southern Europe,” said Ms Clinton.

“We need to be clear about what Vladimir Putin intends, who does not hide that he is trying to undermine democracy and prevent the countries of Eastern Europe from getting closer to the rest of Europe and the US,” stressed the former candidate for the office of US president.

The two-day Impact’21 congress at the Poznań International Fair is devoted to energy transformation, the development of digital technologies, sustainable business, as well as the health and empowerment of women in public life. About 400 guests from Poland and abroad will take part in discussions, meetings and debates.