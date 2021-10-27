Gov’t to modernise Polish uniformed services

The modernisation act is a great investment in the safety of Poles and a real strengthening of our uniformed services; in the years 2022-2025, we will allocate about PLN 10.03 bn (EUR 2.17 bn) to their development, said the Minister of Interior and Administration, Mariusz Kamiński, on Wednesday.

The minister noted that the most money (about EUR 1.4 bn) would flow to the largest formation subordinate to the Ministry of Interior and Administration, that is, the police.

Among the investment priorities, Mr Kamiński mentioned the increase of the Polish Police forces by approximately 7,500 jobs, of which some 1,800 will be allocated to the new police division – the Central Cybercrime Bureau. The second pool of jobs, about 3,600, is to reinforce prevention.

Furthermore, the ministry announced that it will continue the expansion of police stations in smaller towns. There will also be more emphasis on the development of police education.

“We want to strengthen our Border Guard as well. About EUR 325 mln will be dedicated to the development of this formation, as 750 new jobs will be created only and exclusively to strengthen our eastern border,” said Minister Kamiński.

He added the expansion of the perimeter system – electronic security of the eastern border – and the construction and modernisation of about 120 Border Guard watchtowers.

Minister Kamiński said that the ministry also intended to increase the number of jobs in the Fire Service by 750.

“Among other issues related to gear upgrade, we are thinking of specialised fire trucks with bigger ladders that will effectively take action in large cities,” he stated.