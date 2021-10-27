Gov’t spokesman: Fines and blackmail against Poland not the right way to go

The spokesman of the Polish government, Piotr Müller, has criticised the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to impose a EUR 1 mln fine per day on Poland’s failure to quickly dismantle the Disciplinary Chamber of the Polish Supreme Court.

On July 14th, Poland was ordered by the CJEU to immediately suspend the powers of the Disciplinary Chamber. The European Commission followed up on September 7th by asking the CJEU to impose financial penalties on Poland for non-compliance with the court’s ruling.

In a decision issued on October 27th, CJEU vice president Lars Bay Larsen ordered Poland to pay the European Commission a fine of EUR 1 million per day “from the date of service of this order”.

Commenting on the court’s decision, the Spokesman of the Polish Government, Piotr Müller, stated, “The question of how to regulate the functioning of the national judiciary is the exclusive competence of the member states; the Polish government has publicly spoken about the need to make changes in this area, the way of penalties and blackmail against our country is not the right way”.

He continued by adding “The European Union is a community of sovereign states with clear rules. A clear division of competences between the EU and the member states follows from them”.

The head of the ruling Law and Justice Party, Jarosław Kaczyński, announced in August that the Disciplinary Chamber had failed to fulfil its intended role and that the body will be dismantled by new legislation to be introduced before the end of this year. Speaking at a debate on Poland’s judicial reforms in the European parliament last Tuesday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, repeated that the Disciplinary Chamber will be abolished shortly.