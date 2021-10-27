CJEU penalises Poland over Disciplinary Chamber of Supreme Court

“As it has not suspended the application of the provisions of national legislation relating, in particular, to the areas of jurisdiction of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court, Poland is ordered to pay the European Commission a daily penalty payment of EUR one million,” the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) announced on Wednesday.

“Compliance with the interim measures ordered on July 14, 2021, is necessary in order to avoid serious and irreparable harm to the legal order of the European Union and to the values ​​on which that Union is founded, in particular that of the rule of law,” the institution stated in a press release.

“The CJEU completely disregards and ignores the Polish constitution and the judgments of the Constitutional Court… acts outside its competences and abuses the institution of fines and interim measures,” Sebastian Kaleta, deputy Minister of Justice, said in response to the CJEU’s communiqué.

“This is the next stage of the operation, to take Poland’s influence on its system, it is usurpation and blackmail,” he stressed on social media.

Under interim measures introduced July 14, Poland was obliged by the CJEU to “immediately suspend” the application of national provisions relating to the powers of the Disciplinary Chamber of the SN, in matters such as the lifting of judicial immunities. In turn, on July 15, the CJEU ruled that the system of disciplinary liability of judges in Poland is not consistent with EU law.

In mid-August, in the Polish government’s response to the EC regarding the Disciplinary Chamber, it was written that Poland would continue the judiciary’s reforms, also in the areas of judges’ responsibility. The Council of Ministers additionally informed the EC about the plans to liquidate the Chamber in its present form.