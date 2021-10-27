Illegal migrants demolish delivery truck during inspection

A group of several dozen Iraqi citizens demolished a delivery truck near the Polish-Belarusian border, the Border Guard said. Polish services prevented the attempted escape of illegal migrants.

The incident happened on Tuesday night. Around 10 pm a Border Guard patrol noticed a bus with registration numbers from Gniezno (Western Poland), which had a significantly lowered suspension.

The border guards stopped the vehicle for inspection in the vicinity of Grabowiec, eastern Poland. The driver of the car was a 27-year-old Pole, a resident of the Wielkopolskie Province in the western part of the country.

“In the luggage compartment of the vehicle, there were 37 undocumented migrants (35 men and 2 women, all adults) who began to demolish the vehicle, when they saw patrol officers,” the Border Guard said.

Additional patrols and police officers from Bielsk Podlaski, eastern Poland, were called to the site. The services prevented the escape of the illegal migrants.

“The organiser of the illegal border crossing is being held by the Border Guard. The preliminary assessment of the course of the event shows that this person has committed the offenses of organising illegal migration, for which he or she may be imprisoned for up to 8 years, and exposing people to the immediate danger of loss of life or serious damage to health, for which he may be imprisoned for 3 years,” the communiqué said.

Further decisions on the charges will be taken by the prosecutor in the course of the criminal proceedings.