‘I will give my all for this country,’ says Aston Villa’s Matty Cash after becoming Polish citizen

Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash could make his international debut for Poland as early as next month after being granted Polish citizenship yesterday.

Though born in Slough, the 24-year-old defender is eligible to represent Poland through his family’s ancestry.

Speaking last month, Cash said: “my grandmother and granddad were born in Poland and my mum is Polish also, so I grew up around a Polish family.”

Having first considered the switch three-years ago, England’s wealth of right-backs had frustrated Cash’s attempts to break into the Three Lions side despite the player’s rich vein of form.

Recognized as the fans Player of the Year in 2020, he signed for EPL side Aston Villa in September of last year for a fee reportedly rising to GBP 16 million.Naomi Baker/POOL/PAP/EPA

Earning further plaudits for his performances at Villa, Cash bagged his first goal for the club last month in a 3-0 win over Everton.

“I’ve had many battles against him, and we actually had a conversation during which I said it would be nice to play with him for a change and not against him.”

As speculation mounted in the press, it was finally confirmed in the afternoon that Cash’s application for a Polish passport had been successful.

Cash said on Tuesday: “It’ll be a real honour to play for this country. I’ve watched loads of games. The fans are brilliant, passionate. Hopefully I can bring that to the side: passion and 100% commitment. That’s my game.”Matty Cash/Instagram

“I would like to thank the president, my family and other people who helped me. Now it’s time for a new challenge. I will give my all for this country.”

“Thank you Mr. President for your help,” Cash wrote. “I can’t wait to wear the eagle on my shirt.”

Poland’s head coach, Paolo Sousa, also expressed his enthusiasm before adding: “Playing in a national team is not only a great responsibility, but something more that’s very difficult to describe in words.”

Poland currently lie second in their World Cup qualifying group, sitting just three points behind England after eight games.

Still to face Andorra and Hungary in November, Poland will most likely have to go via the play-offs if they are to reach the finals in Qatar next year.

Even if they slip, Cash has made it clear he is in it for the long-haul. Of his meeting with Sousa, Cash said: “We went through some things about the ambition and success we’re trying to build. There’s a plan in place.

“The squad is brilliant and has a great manager and, hopefully, success is what we’re going to bring,” he added.